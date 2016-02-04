Italian Ambassador S. Ravagnan visited S Kazakhstan region

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to Kazakhstan Stefano Ravagnan arrived in South Kazakhstan region with a working trip. The foreign Diplomat met with Governor of the region Beibut Atamkulov.

The parties discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation, namely in agro-industrial , agricultural products processing, textile, furniture production and high technologies sectors.

Atamkulov welcomed the cooperation with Italian companies, while the Ambassador noted investment attractiveness of the region and expressed readiness for mutually beneficial partnership, including in cultural issues.

Besides, the Italian guest surveyed the plant of JSC Shymkent Cement, visited Ontustik Industrial Zone enterprises and met with the students of the M.Auezov South Kazakhstan State University.