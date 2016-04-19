Italian Ambassador vows to learn Kazakh

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to Kazakhstan Stefano Ravagnan vowed to learn the Kazakh language.

H.E. Ambassador Ravagnan made the promise at a meeting with akim (governor) of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev on Monday (April 18).

"Ties between our countries develop dynamically. Presently, 33 companies with Italian capital operate in Atyrau region. We are planning to open a consulate in Atyrau in the nearest future. I promise I will learn Kazakh because I really want to and I need it for my everyday work," the foreign diplomat said.