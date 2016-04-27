Italian businessmen keen to cooperate with Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A business delegation from Italy paid a visit to Karaganda city ahead of the 4th International Investment Forum Karaganda Invest 2016.

Akim (governor) of Karaganda region Nurmukhambet Abdibekov held a meeting with Italian businessmen led by head of Italbovini SpA Mr. Remo Galli.

Given the mutual interest, the sides signed memorandum on mutually profitable cooperation on construction of a feeding platform for cattle. Cost of the project is expected to exceed 37 billion tenge.

Italian businessmen also plan to implement other projects in the region, including those on production of Italian wines, furniture and construction materials.

