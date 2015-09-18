Italian investors visited N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Representatives of the Confederation of Italian Manufacturing Industry and Private Enterprises Confimi Impresa Firenze visited the North Kazakhstan region yesterday.

As the local administration's press service informs, a memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation was signed following a meeting of Deputy Akim of the region Mukhtar Mankeyev and Director of the Confederation Risaliti Armando. The memorandum aims at expansion of mutually beneficial trade, development of cooperation, exchange of skills and experience as well as development and implementation of joint events on improving the regions' potential. The parties noted that such events boost friendly and business relations between Tuscany and North Kazakhstan region as well as promote exchange of experience between the regions in investment cooperation. Noteworthy to say that Mankeyev and Armando approved the Road Map on implementation of the project on "Localization of oil crops production and oilseed rape export."