Italian referee to serve Astana-Celtic match

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The names of the referees appointed to the match of the third qualifier of the Champions League between Astana FC and Celtic FC are known, Sports.kz informs.

Paolo Mazzoleni will serve the match as the main referee. Gianluca Cariolato and Giacomo Paganezzi will work as assistant referees at the match. Piero Giacomelli will be the fourth referee at the match. All four referees are from Italy.

The match will be held on July 27, 8 pm, Astana time.