    Italy 51st in world graft rankings – TI

    16:44, 24 January 2020
    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy rose two places to 51st in the latest perceived-corruption index issued by Transparency International (TI) this week, ANSA reports.

    Italy is alongside Saudi Arabia and Rwanda and one spot below Malta in TI's ratings of 180 countries. Denmark and New Zealand led the rankings.

    Finland and Sweden were next.

    Canada lost four points, France and the UK three, and the US two. «We're happy to see a further improvement,» said Virginio Carnevali, president of Transparency International Italia.


