Italy Earthquake: 10-Year-Old Girl Rescued From Rubble 17 Hours Later

ROME. KAZINFORM It took 17 hours and several firefighters to rescue her, but 10-year-old Giulia was pulled from the rubble alive today after an earthquake struck central Italy Wednesday.

As rescue workers raced to find survivors beneath the crumbled buildings in the town of Pescara del Tronto, about 100 miles northeast of Rome, they spotted Giulia’s legs and carefully removed wreckage around the trapped girl to get her out this morning.

"You can hear something under here. Quiet, quiet," one rescue worker said, according to The Associated Press, before urging her: "Come on, Giulia, come on, Giulia."

Her last name has not been released and the extent of her injuries, if any, is unknown.



