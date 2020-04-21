Italy Govt is working on plan to 'reopen' Italy May 4

ROME. KAZINFORM - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday that his government was working on a plan to significantly ease Italy's coronavirus lockdown, probably when the current regime of restrictive measures expires as of May 4, ANSA reported.

«Before the end of this week I am confident I will be able to inform you of this plan and illustrate the details of this articulated programme,» Conte said via Facebook.

«A reasonable forecast is that we will apply it from May 4. Lots of citizens are tired and would like a significant relaxation of the measures or even their total abolition.

«Then there is the need of companies and retail businesses to get going as soon as possible. I'd like to be able to say - let's reopen everything. Right away. We'll start from tomorrow. But it would be irresponsible. It would cause the contagion curve to go back up in an uncontrollable way and it would reverse the results of the efforts made so far, all together».

Conte also said there would be a «national plan but with regional peculiarities».

He stressed, however, that choices would be made «for the whole country, and I will not permit divisions.»

«The choices are up to the government, we will have the courage», he said, adding that experts were at work on a «gradual and sustainable plan».

The premier also said that «we are not insensitive to the needs of the productive system, but caution is needed» and that «we will come up with a serious plan to contain contagion and make risks tolerable».

He said people would be urged to avoid rush hours and peak traffic times and «favour alternative transport».