Italy invites Kazakhstanis to spend holidays in Apulia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Italy invites Kazakhstanis to spend their holidays in Apulia, the region in Southern Italy bordering the Adriatic Sea. The region forms a ‘famous stiletto' heel on the ‘boot' of Italy.

The evening dedicated to the tourist potential of the Italian region of Apulia was held at Astana EXPO-2017.



The informal B2B meeting brought together some 200 guests - officials of tourism industry, journalists, bloggers and well-known Kazakhstanis.



In order to attract more tourists and develop its tourism potential Apulia has increased the number of international and domestic flights. This year flights to Madrid, Seville, Liverpool, London, Nurnberg, Monaco, Vienna and many other cities are expected to be launched.



In 2016, the number of tourists attracted to Apulia increased for 17% compared to the previous year. Apulia was also among top 5 travel destinations for Italian tourists.



Apulia stands out among other regions thanks to its nature, culture, art, wine tourism and other attractions. It is also renowned for its ecological sustainability and quality of service.