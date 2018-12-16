  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Italy - main importer of Kazakh products

    11:09, 16 December 2018
    Photo: None
    BAKU. KAZINFORM Italy is the leader in the import of Kazakh products in January-September 2018, the Kazakh National Economy Ministry told Trend.


    Exports from Kazakhstan to Italy in the reporting period amounted to $8.83 billion. The top three also include the Netherlands ($4.81 billion) and China ($4.23 billion), Trend reports.

    They are followed by Russia ($3.83 billion), France ($2.69 billion), Switzerland ($2.08 billion), South Korea ($2.02 billion), Spain ($1.48 billion), Uzbekistan ($1.2 billion) and Romania ($1.11 billion).

    In general, the trade turnover of Kazakhstan in January-September 2018 totaled $68.2 billion, an increase of 21.9 percent compared to the same period in 2017.

    Exports totaled $44.5 billion, an increase of 28.4 percent, while the share of commodities in the exports of Kazakhstan amounted to 74.2 percent.

    Tags:
    Economy Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!