Italy quake: At least 15,000 in temporary shelters

LONDON. KAZINFORM Italy's most powerful earthquake since 1980 has left more than 15,000 people homeless, according to the country's civil protection agency.

No-one was killed in the quake but 20 were injured and damage to the area round the town of Norcia is extensive.



The 6.6-magnitude quake struck near the central region where nearly 300 people were killed by a quake in August.



Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is chairing a meeting of his cabinet to discuss emergency reconstruction.



The quake struck on Sunday morning, destroying buildings or leaving them structurally unsafe in several towns and villages in the mountainous central region.



Read more at BBC