  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Italy quake death toll rises to 159 people

    07:35, 25 August 2016
    Photo: None
    ROME. KAZINFORM - The death toll in the devastating earthquake that hit central Italy on Wednesday has reached 159 people, according to news agency ANSA.

    According to the agency, active search and rescue operations are continuing in the area of the affected communities of Amatrice, Pescara del Tronto, Accumoli, Arquata.

    The 6.0-magnitude quake was followed by multiple aftershocks in the early hours of Wednesday devastating a number of mountainous towns and villages, including Amatrice, Pescara del Tronto and Accumoli where thousands were left homeless.

    Source: TASS

    Tags:
    World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!