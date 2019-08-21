Italy’s PM Giuseppe Conte to resign

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said he will resign Tuesday amid a political crisis gripping his coalition government, EFE reports.

«The ongoingcrisis undermines the action of this government that stops here (...) I takethis opportunity to communicate that I will present my resignation as head ofthe government to the president of the Republic,» Conte told lawmakers in theSenate.

The PM saidPresident Sergio Mattarella would «lead the country during this delicateinstitutional transition.»

Conte’sannouncement comes after the leader of the far-right Northern League party anddeputy prime minister, Matteo Salvini, tabled a motion of no-confidence againsthim.

Contedelivered a damning speech against Salvini, accusing him of opportunism and«institutional irresponsibility» that had plunged the country into a crisisthat had «sent the country off into a spiral of political and financial uncertainty.»

«TheLeague said it didn't want to continue in this government coalition and hasasked for immediate elections. It presented a motion of no-confidence againstthe government and asked for a date to be set,» Conte said.

«Salvini'sdecision was a grave (one) that carries consequences for the political,economic and social life of the country,» he added.

Conte said thecrisis put Italy in a position of weakness in front of the Europeaninstitutions, at a time when the next commissioners in Brussels were to bechosen.

Salvini, whowas sitting next to Conte in the Senate and who spoke afterwards, said he would«do the same again,» alluding to having called the motion against thePM.

«I'm notafraid of the opinion of the Italians. Whoever fears the opinion of theItalians is not a free man,» Salvini said.

He added thathis party was not afraid of elections in autumn or a possible alliance betweenthe Five Star Movement and Democratic Party, who could unite to form agovernment to have a parliamentary majority.