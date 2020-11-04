Italy starts phase 3 of Oxford vaccine trials

MODENA. KAZINFORM Italy is starting phase three of trials of a COVID vaccine being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca with the help of Italian firm IRBM.

Tests will start at Modena hospital and university, ANSA reports.

The first inoculations are set to start on December 1.

Over the coming month some 300 volunteers aged 18 and over will be enrolled in the testing programme.

They will be subjected to double-blind tests, the university said Wednesday.

A freephone number for people to apply will be issued shortly.

The first 300 suitable candidates will be selected.

Modena is one of seven Italian centres that will test the vaccine.