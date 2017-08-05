Italy suffers second crushing defeat at EXPO 2017 Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Italian team lost the second game in a row at the EXPO 2017 Football Cup in Astana on Saturday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Earlier, Squadra Azzurra lost to Russia 9-3, and this time they were beaten by Portugal with a crushing score of 12-1, three of which were scored by Pedro Mendes, four by Nuno Maniche, two by José Dominguez, two by Nuno Assis and one by Fernando Meira. Italy's winger Stefano Eranio scored the only goal of his team in this match.