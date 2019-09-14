  • kz
    ITTF Hopes Week names Kazakh Kurmangaliyev the Best Young Tennis Player 2019

    09:28, 14 September 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The International Table Tennis Federation summed up the Hopes Week regional, continental, world tournaments to name Kazakhstan’s Alan Kurmangaliyev as the Best Young Tennis Player 2019, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports.

    As a result he will compete in the prestigious tournaments at the ITTF expenses. Notably, Alan won the silver medal at the ITTF World Hopes Week and Challenge held in Oman.



