  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Ivan Dychko climbs 120 positions up in BoxRec rankings

    21:14, 21 December 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM BoxRec.com, a high-profile website, updated the statistics of Kazakh boxer Ivan Dychko (4-0, 4 KOs), according to Sports.kz.

    Recall that on December 16, he secured the fourth professional win as he knocked out Mexico's Selso Pinson (5-5-1, 3 KOs) and the referee stopped the contest in the third round.

    Winning that bout, Ivan got a higher position in BoxRec superheavyweight rankings: he climbed from 382nd up to 262nd position.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!