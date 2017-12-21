Ivan Dychko climbs 120 positions up in BoxRec rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM BoxRec.com, a high-profile website, updated the statistics of Kazakh boxer Ivan Dychko (4-0, 4 KOs), according to Sports.kz.

Recall that on December 16, he secured the fourth professional win as he knocked out Mexico's Selso Pinson (5-5-1, 3 KOs) and the referee stopped the contest in the third round.

Winning that bout, Ivan got a higher position in BoxRec superheavyweight rankings: he climbed from 382nd up to 262nd position.