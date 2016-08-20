  • kz
    Ivan Dychko: I blame myself for losing this fight

    10:31, 20 August 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Ivan Dychko commented on his loss to British Joe Joyce in the semifinal of the Olympic boxing tournament.

    "I am not going to exaggerate anything, I just want to say that I did everything I could. I was already tired in the last round and was boxing with an obvious effort. I lost physically. Joyce is a good boxer who breathes and moves well. I blame only myself for this loss. I am neither happy nor disappointed about this medal. Four years ago I was disappointed that I had a bronze medal. This time I decided to restrain feelings. It is what it is," Khabar TV channel cited Ivan Dychko.

    Ivan Dychko won the second Olympic medal in his career and the 16th overall medal for Kazakhstan at these Games.

     

