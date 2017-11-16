  • kz
    Ivan Dychko’s next fight date and place announced

    08:34, 16 November 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ziya Aliyev, the manager of Kazakh boxer Ivan Dychko (2-0, 2 KOs), revealed when his client would return to the ring, Sports.kz reports.

    Dychko will have his next fight on December 1 at the USF Sun Dome in Tampa, Florida, USA. The name of his opponent will be announced on November 17. Kazakhstan's super heavyweight boxer is also expected to fight on December 8 or 9, but it will depend on the results of the fight on December 1.

    Recall that in his last fight on October 13, Dychko knocked out American Rodriguez Cade (0-1) in the third round.

     

     

