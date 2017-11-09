Ivan Dychko’s next fight date revealed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Zia Aliyev, the manager of Kazakh professional boxer Ivan Dychko, has told Sports.kz about the likely date for the next fight of our compatriot.

"For now, the date of the next fight is December 8. The fight is expected to take place in Miami and will consist of 6 or 8 rounds. We know the opponent, but his participation has not been confirmed yet. In the near future, we will know for sure against who and when Ivan will have his third professional fight," Aliyev said.

Recall that Ivan Dychko made his professional debut getting two ahead-of-time wins.