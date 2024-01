ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxer Ivan Dychko (3-0, 3 KOs) has jumped 269 lines in BoxRec.com's rankings, according to Sports.kz.

Kazakh heavyweight soared to the 384th from the previously held 653rd position.

As previously reported, on December 9, Dychko beat Mexican Carlos Sandoval (10-15-1, 6 KOs) via first-round knockout.