    Ivan Dychko won Olympic bronze medal

    07:40, 20 August 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bronze medal winner of the London Olympic Games-2012 Kazakhstani Ivan Dychko repeated his result at this Rio Olympics and failed to reach the final.

    In the semifinal he faced British Joe Joyce.

    The bout began actively and in favour of Kazakhstani Ivan Dychko, who won the first round. The situation made a u-turn in the second and the British boxer won the second round.

    The third round turned out to be a decisive one, where Joe Joyce prevailed and the fight.

    Thus, Ivan Dychko was left with the bronze medal of the tournament.

     

