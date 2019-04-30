IVF becomes most sought-after by foreigners in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - According to the International Committee for Monitoring Assisted Reproductive Technologies, over 8 million babies around the world have been born through in-vitro fertilization, Kazinform cites Khabar 24.

Last year, more than 300 foreign national visited the capital of Kazakhstan to receive medical services, including reproductive ones. In vitro fertilization has become the most popular medical service among foreigners in Kazakhstan as citizens of 46 countries have used it. Every 10th patient is a non-resident of the country, according to the Kazakhstan Reproductive Medicine Association (KRMA).



There are various reasons why foreigners choose Kazakhstan for such procedures. For instance, Uzbekistan has no law regulating assisted reproductive technologies. As for many European countries, the Catholic Church opposes such technologies. The cost for trying chances of motherhood matters too.



The cost of IVF services in Kazakhstan reaches $3,000. In Russia, the procedure costs higher. It ranges between $3,000 and $6,000 in Turkey. In Europe, the cost reaches $7,000. And becoming parents is the most expensive in the United States.

Among the most sought-after medical services also comprise neurological and cardiac surgeries. Kazakhstan is among the world's 22 countries where high-tech open-heart surgeries are performed. Since 2012, organ transplantation has been widely practiced in domestic hospitals: liver, heart, kidney, and pancreas transplants. Often, children with psychoneurological disorders undergo rehabilitation. Dental services are also in high demand as they are much cheaper than in Europe or the U.S.