IWF: Four Kazakhstani athletes' doping re-test results positive

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The International Weightlifting Federation informs of positive retest results of several London 2012 Olympic Games medalists. Among them are four Kazakhstani athletes - Ilya Ilyin, Svetlana Podobedova, Maya Maneza and Zulfiya Chinshanlo.

· PODOBEDOVA, Svetlana (KAZ) – Stanozolol (S1.1 Anabolic agents)

· MANEZA, Maiya (KAZ) – Stanozolol (S1.1 Anabolic agents)

· ILYIN, Ilya (KAZ) – Dehydrochloromethyltestosterone, Stanozolol (S1.1 Anabolic agents)

· CHINSHANLO, Zulfiya (KAZ) – Oxandrolone, Stanozolol (S1.1 Anabolic agents)

"As per the regulations, the IWF imposed mandatory provisional suspensions upon the Athletes, who remain provisionally suspended in view of potential anti-doping rule violations until their cases are closed. Following the IOC’s decisions, the IWF will be in a position to take over the results management of these cases," the IWF informs via its website.



The IWF will also inform about the Beijing Olympics retest results as soon as possible.

One June 4, some foreign media reported that re-test of Ilyin’s and Chinshanlo’s blood samples submitted during London 2012 Games turned out to be positive.

Later ,the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan confirmed that samples of 5 Kazakhstani sportsmen, winners of 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games, aroused suspicions.