IWF Grand Prix, Day 2

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chinese Fuzhou is hosting the IWF Grand Prix. Today was the second day of the competition.

Everybody was waiting for the battle between Lu and Zhong from China in the men's 85 kg category. However, the fight was between Alexey Yufkin (RUS) and the silver medalist at the London 2012 Olympic Games Lu Haojie (CHN).

Lu had only 1 successful attempt in the snatch with 165 kg missing the next two at 170 kg and 173 kg, but still took the lead. In the clean and jerk, he went up to 200, and won with a 3 kg advantage over Yufkin.

Semen Linder (KAZ) had the third result with 351 kg total and with 158 kg in the snatch and 193 kg in the clean and jerk. World Champion in 2014 Zhong Guoshun (CHN) finished 5th with 350 kg missing twice the snatch and the clean and jerk.

Women in their 69 kg category were very competitive. With no international records registered, Zhang Wangli ended with the victory for her total of 263 kg.

The 2013 and 2015 Youth World Champion and 2014 Youth Olympic Champion Ahmed Sara Samir Elsayed Mohamed (EGY) was second with 5 successful attempts and the total of 235 kg.

Sadykova Assem (KAZ) finished third with 95 kg in the snatch and 120 kg in the clean and jerk and the total of 215 kg.