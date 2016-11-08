IWF issued statement on possible disqualification of Podobedova, Maneza and Chinshanlo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The International Weightlifting Federation has published a statement on the status of the Olympic athletes who were deprived of their medals, Kazinform learnt from sports.kz.

Earlier, the IOC adopted a decision on disqualification and withdraw of Olympic awards of several sportsmen due to doping-related scandals. Kazakhstani Svetlana Podobedova, Maya Maneza and Zulfiya Chinshanlo are among them.

As the statement reads, the IWF’s decision on disqualification of these sportsmen will be adopted in 21 days (after termination of the period of appeal)