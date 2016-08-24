  • kz
    IWF makes public disclosure on Beijing Olympics

    13:54, 24 August 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The IWF reports that as a consequence of the IOC's reanalyses of samples from the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games (IOC - wave 2), the samples of the following Athletes have returned Adverse Analytical Findings:

    PASHAYEV, Nizami (AZE) - Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, Oxandrolone, Stanozolol (S1.1 Anabolic agents)

    KULESHA, Iryna (BLR) - Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (S1.1 Anabolic agents)

    NOVIKAVA, Nastassia (BLR) - Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, Stanozolol (S1.1 Anabolic agents)

    RYBAKOU, Andrei (BLR) - Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, Stanozolol (S1.1 Anabolic agents)

    CAO, Lei (CHN) - GHRP-2 (S2. Hormones and related substances)

    CHEN, Xiexia (CHN) - GHRP-2 (S2. Hormones and related substances)

    LIU, Chun Hong (CHN) - Sibutramine (S6. Stimulants), GHRP-2 (S2. Hormones and related substances)

    GRABOVETSKAYA, Mariya (KAZ) - Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, Oxandrolone, Stanozolol (S1.1 Anabolic agents)

    MANEZA, Maya (KAZ) - Stanozolol (S1.1 Anabolic agents)

    NEKRASSOVA, Irina (KAZ) - Stanozolol (S1.1 Anabolic agents)

    SEDOV, Vladimir (KAZ) - Stanozolol (S1.1 Anabolic agents)

    AKKAEV, Khadzhimurat (RUS) - Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (S1.1 Anabolic agents)

    LAPIKOV, Dmitry (RUS) - Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (S1.1 Anabolic agents)

    DAVYDOVA, Natalya (UKR) - Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (S1.1 Anabolic agents)

    KOROBKA, Olha (UKR) - Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (S1.1 Anabolic agents)

    In line with the relevant rules and regulations, the IWF imposed mandatory provisional suspensions upon the Athletes, who remain provisionally suspended in view of potential anti-doping rule violations until their cases are closed.

    Following the IOC's decisions, the IWF will be in a position to take over the results management of these cases.

    Should it be determined in any of the cases that no anti-doping violation was committed, the relevant decision shall also be published.

    The IWF will not make any further comments on the cases until they are closed.

    Source: IWF.net

