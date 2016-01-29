  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    J. DeGale: Golovkin has to move up in weight class

    10:33, 29 January 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - IBF super-middleweight champion James DeGale is interested in the fight with IBF, IBO, WBA middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, but Golovkin needs to move up to 168 weight class, Sports.kz informs.

    "Golovkin is a great boxer, but he needs to move up in the weight class. He is not big, about 5.9 (175 cm). I think he will be tested when moves up in the weight class. Moreover, he will have bigger fights in heavier weight classes," Boxing Nation cites James DeGale.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing World News Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!