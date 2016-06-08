J. DeGale: I'm ready to fight Golovkin in super middleweight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British IBF world champion in super middleweight James DeGale expressed his intention to face undefeated Gennady Golovkin in the ring if the Kazakhstani agrees to move up in weight class, Sports.kz informs.

"If you have a look at the defeated opponents of Golovkin you will not see anybody I'd lose to. There are no elite boxers among them. He never fought the likes of Cotto or Canelo. He's never really fought. He's a very good boxer. I remember him as an amateur. I swear I am ready to fight him," Boxingnewsonline.net cites James DeGale.

"I will not be among those who lost before they stepped in the ring. They all accepted the fight, fell, and then they were all looking for an exit. I am interested if he moves up in weight class," he said.