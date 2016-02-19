J. Laco: We failed to fulfill our task

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Barys players returned from Omsk after winning the last game of the regular season there. However, it wasn't the win they needed. After winning a game in Omsk in a shootout Barys team had only two points instead of three they needed to hang onto the playoff spot.

Goalie of Barys team Jan Laco shared his emotions from the last game of the season with a Sport.kz correspondent.

- Jan, how was the last game?

- I think this game was the best one compared to the recent games we played on the road. What else to say? We won, but it doesn't help. We still lost in terms of our playoff expectations and hopes. Therefore, I can state that we failed to fulfill a task.

- Do you know the result of the Neftekhimik-Salavat Yulayev game, which is important in terms of a tiebreaker you had with Neftekhimik?

- No, I don't.

- They lost - 2:4.

- It does not matter anymore as far as failed to secure three points.

- What was it like to play it out in the shootout knowing that it did not matter in terms of the ultimate goal?

- I do not even know what to say, but as professionals you want to win no matter what. Although, it would've been a lot better if we had won in the regulation.

- What did you need to win? You had the entire third period for it.

- I thought we had some moments, but did not have any luck left. The entire season was like, I do not know what to call it, unlucky, let's say. The beginning of the season was a disaster, therefore we did not have enough points approaching the end of the regular season.

- What are your plans? Will you play for the national team of Slovakia?

- I don't know yet. I played for the national team four years in a row. I think I need some rest. Today is the last day of the season for us, so I need think it over.