J Lo faces backlash over rumored Tel Aviv concert

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM: Jennifer Lopez is facing a backlash on social media from pro-Palestine supporters over her rumored plans to perform in Israel for the first time. Writing under the hashtag #CancelTelAviv, activists have been questioning her motives for wanting to gig in Tel Aviv, accusing her of ‘entertaining children's killers', reported AlBawaba.

Some of the tweets were accompanied by graphic photos purportedly showing injured children in Gaza, with the caption questioning the singer's unconfirmed decision.

Israeli media first started reporting last week that Lopez was planning to perform in Tel Aviv next summer.

Ynet News claimed that the pop singer, who has also starred in multiple films, had ‘sealed the deal' to perform in Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv.

The news has stirred up fresh anger from pro-Palestinian activists and supporters of the boycott movement against Israel.

'Say NO TO APARTHEID', one tweet user posted on social media, addressing the message directly to Lopez's official twitter account.

Another user in support of the event's cancelation posted two contrasting images; one of a man carrying a child with bleeding facial injury and another image of J-Lo performing in a red dress.

The caption of the tweet asked the singer: ‘Will you wear Blood Red for your Israeli concert?'

Many of the tweets focus on the plight of Palestinians living in Gaza as well as using lyrics of her songs to voice their anger.

Other activists called on J-Lo to follow in the footsteps of the former frontman of Pink Floyd Roger Waters, who refuses to visit or perform in Israel.

Source: Arab News