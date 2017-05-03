Jaberi Ansari, Bashar Jaafari meet in Astana

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iranian Deputy FM Hossein Jaberi Ansari and Syria's Permanent Representative to the UN Bashar al-Jaafari held talks Tuesday during the 4th round of Syria's international conference in Astana.

During the meeting attended by Iranian and Syrian delegations in Astana, the two sides conferred on the latest developments on Astana talks and the political and ground situation in Syria, MEHR News Agency reports.

General and specialized meetings of the fourth International Conference on Syria will be held on Wednesday and Thursday 3-4 May 2017 in the Kazakh capital. Delegations from Astana Process guarantor states (Iran, Russia, and Turkey) together with delegations from observer states will take part in the meetings to find ways to settle the Syrian crisis.