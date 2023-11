Jabhat al-Nusra claims responsibility for Russian envoy's assassination

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, formerly known as the al-Nusra Front, has claimed responsibility for Russian Ambassador Andrey Karlov's assassination in Ankara

According to the Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, a gunman was a member of the organization, RIA Novosti reported.

Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov, was assassinated in Ankara on Monday by a 22-year-old Mevlüt Mert Altıntaş, a member of the Ankara police department's riot unit.