  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Jack Ma shows that solidarity matters a lot in these extremely compleх circumstances, Kazakh President

    17:03, 11 April 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, expressed gratitude to Jack Ma for his humanitarian assistance to Kazakhstan.

    «I sincerely thank Mr Jack Ma, worldwide known entrepreneur and good friend of our people, for his generous humanitarian assistance to my country. He in fact has shown that solidarity matters a lot in these extremely compleх circumstances. Together we shall definitely overcome,» the Twitter post of the Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reads.


    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!