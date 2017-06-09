Jackie Chan presented with permanent ticket to EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chinese actor and film producer Jackie Chan was presented with a permanent ticket to the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 which is expected to kick off in Astana this Saturday, Kazinform reports.

Mr Yerman Karin, Chairman of JSC "Republican Radio and Television Corporation "Kazakhstan", presented permanent tickets to the exhibition to Jackie Chan and President of CCTV Nie Chenxi this week.



Earlier it was reported that the world-famous actor arrived in Astana to participate in the opening ceremonies of the Chinese Film Festival and the EXPO-2017.



While in Astana, Jackie Chan met and sang a duet with Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergenov. The two got acquainted in China where Dimash participated in the reality show I Am a singer.