Jackie Chan says Dimash Kudaibergenov will go big

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chinese superstar, actor, film director, producer and stuntman Jackie Chan believes that Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergenov will have a bright future.

Jackie Chan revealed at a press conference in Astana that he met Dimash in China while he was one of the participants of the local reality show I Am a Singer. The photos of their meeting went viral on Chinese social media.



The Chinese actor was impressed with Dimash and his vocals. "I think he will go big," Chan said at the press conference.



At the press conference, Jackie Chan also spilled the secret of his success. He said he has a lot of interests and always tries something new.



The Chinese star is in Astana to attend the opening ceremony of the Chinese Film Festival in Kazakhstan.