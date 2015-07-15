Jacob Fulsang 13th in stage ten of Tour de France

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British Chris Froome of "Sky" has won stage 10 of the Tour de France (167 kilometers).

The second place went to Australian Richie Porte "Sky", the third line was engaged by Nairo Quintana (Colombia) from "Movistar" writes sports.kz. Fulsang Jacob became the fastest cycler of "Astana Pro Team". He finished 13th. The rest athletes of Kazakhstan's team finished in the following order: Tanel Kangert - 20th, Vincenzo Nibali - 21st, Lieuwe Westra - 55th, Andrey Grivko - 73th, Michele Scarponi - 82th, Dmitri Gruzdev - 104th and Rein Taaramäe - 150th. "Tour de France". Stage 10. La Pierre Saint-Martin. 167 km.

1. Christopher Froome (Great Britain, "Sky") - 4:22:07 2. Richie Porte (Australia, "Sky") - +0: 59 3. Nairo Quintana (Colombia, "Movistar") - +1: 04

13. Jacob Fulsang (Denmark, "Astana") - 3: 09 20. Tanel Kangert (Estonia, "Astana") - 4: 25 21. Vincenzo Nibali (Italy, "Astana") 55. Lieuwe Westra (Netherlands, "Astana") - 11: 02 73. Andrei Grivko (Ukraine, "Astana") - 13: 41 82. Michele Scarponi (Italy, "Astana") - 16: 09 104. Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kazakhstan "Astana") - 16: 40 150. Rein Taaramäe (Estonia, "Astana") - 22: 22

Overall standings: 1. Christopher Froome (Great Britain, "Sky") - 35:06:09 2. Tejay van Garderen (USA, BMC) - +02: 52 3. Nairo Quintana (Colombia, "Movistar") - +03: 09

10. Vincenzo Nibali (Italy, "Astana") - 6: 57 13. Jacob Fulsang (Denmark, "Astana") - 8: 41 47. Andrei Grivko (Ukraine, "Astana") - 31: 40 48. Tanel Kangert (Estonia, "Astana") - 31: 56 82. Lieuwe Westra (Netherlands, "Astana") - 45: 59 92. Rein Taaramäe (Estonia, "Astana") - 47: 43 107. Michele Scarponi (Italy, "Astana") - 53: 11 145. Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kazakhstan "Astana") - 1: 08: 50.