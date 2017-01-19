Jacob Zenn: Astana process is a unique format

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Analyst of African and Eurasian Affairs for The Jamestown Foundation Jacob Zenn named Astana process a unique format.

“In my opinion, Kazakhstan is an ideal country for holding such type of talks, as it enjoys good relations with all major international empires which are going to drew round the negotiation table. Kazakhstan has established strong relations with the U.S. and enjoys trust from this country. Kazakhstan understands Russia in terms of language, history and diplomacy. Kazakhstan enjoys good relations with Iran too. It has no problems with this country and it has even hosted negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme in the past three years. Kazakhstan and Turkey enjoy historical and cultural mutual understanding and countries maintain their good relations,” the expert says.

“Moreover, none of the rebel factions has claims to Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan never interfered in the Syrian war. Kazakhstan holds a neutral position in this issue. For this reason, if any country initiates to host the talks, it must be safe and neutral. Kazakhstan meets all these requirements. So, Astana process is a new and a unique format,” Jacob Zenn emphasized.

The expert added that Kazakhstan has already been involved in holding numerous negotiations in the past, especially those connected with nuclear problem. “To my mind, the country is well experienced in holding similar talks,” concluded he.