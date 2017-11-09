Jacobs comments on his loss to Golovkin
Jacobs also said he is convinced he would beat Golovkin in a case of a rematch.
"I really feel that I executed the game plan and gave myself a two-round edge in the scoring, but it comes down to how the judges scored the rounds. Golovkin was known as the power-puncher, and they like aggressive fighters. That opposes the actual essence of boxing, which I try to do, and that's to hit and not get hit. But it says a lot that I out-landed him [144-126] in power shots. I came in as the better boxer, but I take my hat off to Golovkin for landing more jabs [105-to-31.]," he said.
"At worst, it should have been a draw. It's sad when you put your heart and soul into a fight and realize you're being judged from a completely different standpoint than you thought. That was a 50-50 fight, and I win the rematch, 100 percent. It's hard to knock out Triple-G, but we already know I have the speed advantage. I need to be more aggressive from the start. If I apply a little more aggression, stand my ground and keep his jab accuracy to a minimum, I win a decision," Jacobs told.
As previously reported, Golovkin beat Jacobs by a 12 round unanimous decision on March 18.