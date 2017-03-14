  • kz
    Jacobs compared Golovkin to Tyson

    21:43, 14 March 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM American boxer Daniel Jacobs (32-1, 29 KOs) compared Gennady Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs) with Mike Tyson, according to Sports.kz.

    - We've seen that a lot in Mike Tyson fights. A guy was previously a totally different fighter, and when he stepped in there with Mike, you could see he was a little nervous, a little fidgety, and he didn't give his best performance. I've actually gotten in the ring with Martin Murray a couple times as an amateur and he was more aggressive. But [against Golovkin] he just went from one rope to the other rope to the other rope to the other rope. There was no other game plan, and I could see it was an intimidation factor.It's a hard skill to learn, but under that type of pressure, you have to have a sense of calmness and stillness. I think we've got it down pat" Jacobs said.

    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
