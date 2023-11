ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA (Regular) middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs (32-1, 29KOs) declined to weigh ahead of the much-anticipated fight with Gennady Golovkin (36-0, 33KOs) at Madison Square Garden in NYC, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"GGG was 170 on the HBO scale tonight. Jacobs declined to weight.#GGGJacobs#boxing" ESPN boxing writer Dan Rafael tweeted.