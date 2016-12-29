Jacobs: I didn’t know If Golovkin fight would get made

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American boxer Daniel Jacobs (32-1, 29 КО) admitted he was not sure the negotiations with Golovkin's team would be successful, Sports.kz refer to Boxingscene.com.

"In boxing, obviously you know the hard part is the business side of it. That's the side a lot of the fans don't get to see, and that's the most frustrating part. Yeah, it took a while. And quite honestly, I didn't know if the fight was gonna be made because it took so long. And going into purse bid, I knew I didn't want that 75-25 split. So we were really just trying to work it, and I let my team handle it the best way we can. Al Haymon, Brett Yormark, Keith Connolly, everybody who played a part in negotiating for me or representing me, in a sense. They've done a phenomenal job. I'm happy with the dotted line, per se. I'm just looking forward to doing my part."

The fight Golovkin vs Jacobs will take place on March 18 on the world's most famous arena at Madison Square Garden in New York.