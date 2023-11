ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Daniel Jacobs (32-1, 29) told about preparation for the March 18th bout with Gennagy Golovkin (36-0, 33 КО) on HBOS's 24/7 Golovkin/Jacobs special, Sports.kz reports.

"I don't fear him. I trained my whole life for this." he said.

Golovkin vs. Jacobs is taking place on March 18th at Madison Square Garden in New York.