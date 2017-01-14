Jacobs says he and his son are Gennady Golovkin's fans

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA (Regular) middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs revealed that his son Nathaniel Jacobs is a fan of Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin, the man he is going to fight in the middleweight championship match this March, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"He is a Triple G fan. We're not biased. I'm a Triple G fan. So it's like, just because we're in the same weight class I don't like to see you fight, or I don't wanna watch you against other guys. I've watched him his whole career. He's a great fighter. He has an exciting style," Jacobs told Boxingscene.com.



Jacobs added that the fact he's a fan won't stop him from beating the Kazakh puncher. "We're fans. But come March 18th, it's gonna be a totally different story," he said.