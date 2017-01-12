Jacobs tells about 'intense' eye duel with Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American fighter Daniel Jacobs has told what he felt during the eye duel with Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz wrote referring to FightHype.com.

"I looked him right in his eyes...it was intense...there was no fear in my heart...there was no nervousness in my body...I seen everything and felt everything I needed to know as far as my mental state," said middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs, who spoke more about his upcoming clash with fellow middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin

The eye duel took place after the press conference on the arena of Madison Square Garden. As earlier reported Gennady Golovkin (36-0, 33 КО) and Daniel Jacobs (32-1, 29 КО) will meet at the same place on March 18.