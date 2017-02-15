Jacobs told about his tactic against Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM WBA middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs (32-1, 29 KOs) told what tactic he is going to stick in a fight with undefeated WBC, WBA, IBF, IBO middleweight champion Gennady "GGG" Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs), according Sports.kz.

"With all of the attributes that he has, we are sure that we will also be able to find certain weaknesses in him. And the key to defeating him is precisely to explore those weak points, trying to minimize his strengths and being able to perform in the fight with everything that I know how to do well. I consider myself a natural athlete, a boxer who has power. Also, I am a boxer who knows how to think inside the ring," Jacobs told ESPN Deportes.