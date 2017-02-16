  • kz
    Jafari says Geneva talks should be based on Astana results

    21:56, 16 February 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Geneva conference should take into account all results and resolutions made in the negotiations in Astana, said Permanent Representative of Syria in UN Bashar Jafari.    

    "The Geneva should take into account all results and resolutions made in the negotiations in Astana-1 and Astana-2 so that they become the fundament of the future work", said Jafari.


    He underscored it is not admissible to start each meeting from zero and forget the previous steps. 

    Jafari also emphasizes Syria has committed to take all measures to cease fire and stop blood shed.

     

     

