Jaguar shot dead after escape during Olympic torch event

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM A jaguar that was part of an Olympic torch relay event on Monday was shot and killed after the cat escaped its handlers, the Brazilian army said in a statement.

After Juma broke free from her confinement, a team of military members and veterinarians worked to recapture the jaguar.

Despite being shot with a tranquilizer dart, the animal lunged at a soldier and, in an attempt to protect the soldier and the rest of the treatment team, the animal was killed with one pistol shot.



The torch relay stopped at the Jungle Warfare Instruction Center Zoo in Manaus on Monday morning.



Photos of the event show the animal in a collar and held by heavy chains lying on the ground. Nearby a man kneels holding the Olympic torch.



