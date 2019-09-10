Jakob Fuglsang wins Vuelta a España Stage 16

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Jakob Fuglsang took his maiden Grand tour stage victory winning the 16th stage of the Vuelta a España atop Alto de la Cubilla, Kazinform learnt from the Astan Pro Team webiste.

Fuglsang and Luis Leon Sanchez both made part of a daily breakaway, which was able to stay clear away until the finish line. Together, Jakob and Luis Leon played a perfect team’s tactic: Sanchez did a strong attack to reduce the leading group, while Fuglsang made his decisive move with 5 km to go. Finally, Jakob Fuglsang won, and Luis Leon Sanchez finished third.

After a fast start in Pravia, a group of 17 riders went away together with Jakob Fuglsang and Luis Leon Sanchez. The leading group have opened a huge gap of 9 minutes and it looked enough to fight for the stage. Two Astana rider played out a perfect stage, ended with a victory and a stage podium place.

Behind the shoulders of the breakaway Astana Pro Team also spent a very nice day, moving up in front of the main group at the beginning of the last climb Alto de la Cubilla. Omar Fraile, Dario Cataldo and Ion Izagirre produced a big selection in the bunch and shortly after it was Miguel Angel Lopez, who attacked. He was caught back by the rivals but continued attacking again and again. In the end of the day, Lopez crossed the finish line together with Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic but was able to drop Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana.

In the end of the day Roglic moves into the second rest day of La Vuelta as the GC leader, Valverde is still second, 2.48 behind, Pogacar is third, +3.42 and Miguel Angel Lopez keeps his fourth position, +3.59.

The second rest day Astana Pro Team will spend in Burgos.