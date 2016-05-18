  • kz
    James DeGale: Canelo-Golovkin fight is one of the biggest fights in this sport now

    16:40, 18 May 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British boxer James DeGale shared his expectations about the potential Gennady Golovkin-Saul Alvarez fight in his interview to On the Ropes Boxing Radio, Sportz.kz informs.

    "I think this is really a good fight. Honestly speaking, this is a great fight. Golovkin looks like a monster in the ring over the recent years, and it's difficult to find opponents for him. I think that his fight against Canelo is one of the biggest fights in this sport now. If this fight happens it will be a great fight. Personally, I would pick Golovkin as a winner, but it's boxing, and they both are warriors," he said.

